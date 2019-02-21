ORLANDO, Fla. - Wizards, rejoice! The phenomenon that is Harry Potter is expanding fast at Universal Orlando Resort.
The park announced Thursday that its new Harry Potter roller coaster will open June 13.
Related Headlines
According to a tweet, the ride will be called Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.
TRENDING NOW:
- Businesses on Disney's doorstep will get a big paycheck to close up shop
- Sources: Investigator says Orlando fire chief sexually harassed, retaliated against assistant chief
- Mother whose baby was found dead in swing with maggot-filled diaper gets life sentence
- VIDEO: Man accused of leaving wife to die in hot tub
The roller coaster is being built in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, which is in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
According to icFlorida, riders will join Hagrid and fly far beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Take flight on an all-new thrilling roller coaster ride, coming to #WizardingWorldOrlando on June 13, 2019.— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 21, 2019
Sign up to be among the first to know about new details at https://t.co/M9SiDZCX2S. pic.twitter.com/k2kppYXTMt
Universal is in the middle of a building boom. In January, WFTV.com first reported the park appears to be making way for a new roller coaster in the “Jurassic Park” section of Islands of Adventure.
Also read: New Jurassic Park roller coaster headed to Islands of Adventure, documents show
Meanwhile, internal documents show the park is planning a much larger expansion on newly bought land on the other side of I-4. The park has been tightlipped about what will go on the 540 acres of land near Lockheed Martin, but internal documents sent to the blog Orlando Park Shop suggests the park wants to become a weeklong vacation destination.
There’s no timetable on either project.
Also read: Internal documents could reveal details of Universal's new Orlando park
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}