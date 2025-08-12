Heroic state trooper saves victim from fiery crash in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — One person died and another was rescued from a terrifying crash in Sumter County.

Troopers said a violent crash happened at the scene of another crash that had occurred earlier in the evening.

Both cars involved burst into flames, trapping one victim inside one of the vehicles.

A trooper and another individual jumped into action and rescued one victim from one of the burning vehicles.

They worked to pull the victim from the rear window of the car before it became fully engulfed in flames.

Sadly, the other victim was unable to escape the other damaged, flaming vehicle.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group