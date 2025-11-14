‘He’s got a gun!’: Man sought after leading deputies into Volusia County swamp

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators need your help finding a man they say stole a vehicle, then ran away from deputies in Volusia County.

Deputies said Earl Dorey was spotted in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

They later found that vehicle abandoned near DeLeon Springs State Park.

Investigators said Dorey ran into a swamp, and the tense moments were captured on a deputy’s body-worn camera video.

“He’s got a gun! Drop the gun!,” deputies can be heard yelling at the suspect as they sloshed through the swamp with a K-9 unit.

But deputies have not been able to find Dorey since that encounter.

Officials described Dorey as 37 years old, about 5-feet 9-inches tall and approximately 150 lbs.

They believe he is armed.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being urged to call 911 or contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Yesterday, Earl Dorey was spotted in a stolen vehicle that fled from deputies, ran over stop sticks and was found abandoned near DeLeon Springs State Park and Lake George State Forest. Two others who bailed out from the vehicle were later taken into custody. Earl was seen fleeing… pic.twitter.com/n9uYRWQ4un — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 13, 2025

