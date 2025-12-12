Hidden Hazards: Experts warn some children’s toys pose real safety risks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Doctors are urging parents to prioritize safety when shopping for children’s toys this Christmas, emphasizing the importance of age guidelines due to real safety risks.

Experts warn that dangers associated with toys are not always obvious, particularly with items that have small parts or flashy features.

These risks can include choking hazards and potential injuries from toys with exposed batteries or magnets.

“There are some things that smaller children, or babies, or toddlers could potentially get their fingers caught in. There are things that they could eat or swallow that could be harmful,” said Dr. Gina Robinson from the Cleveland Clinic.

December is National Safe Toys and Gifts Month, a time when awareness is raised about the importance of choosing safe toys for children.

Parents are advised to discard plastic packaging after gifts are opened to prevent accidents.

By following age guidelines and being vigilant about potential hazards, parents can help ensure a safer holiday season for their children.

