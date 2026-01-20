High pressure takes over Florida, setting the stage for warmer days

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a very chilly start to the week, we will have a slightly warmer day on Tuesday, followed by a bigger warm-up ahead of the weekend.

Central Florida will still see a wind chill on Tuesday, but it will not be as cold as it was throughout the day on Monday.

High pressure has begun to take over the entire state of Florida, helping dry air move into the state.

It will also give us more favorable conditions for the temperature to steadily rise this weekend.

Afternoon temperatures could reach the upper 70s by Saturday and Sunday.

We could also see some smaller passing showers as a different cold front approaches our region.

This front will cause a slight drop in temperatures as well, but nothing is as drastic as what we have seen over the last few days.

Morning Forecast: Tuesday, January 20, 2026 (WFTV)

