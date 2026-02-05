High school marching band students may soon get double credit in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow high school marching band participation to count for both physical education and performing arts credits.

The legislation seeks to recognize the physical intensity of marching band by allowing it to satisfy multiple graduation requirements simultaneously.

Supporters of the bill argue that band practice is as physically demanding as traditional sports.

Supporters of the measure noted that marching band students often spend several hours each week training and rehearsing.

They maintain that the intensity of these sessions is comparable to that of traditional athletic programs.

The bill also includes provisions for students participating in the Special Olympics.

Under the proposal, these students would be permitted to use their participation in the program to fulfill their mandatory physical education requirements.

While the Florida House has approved the measure, the Senate version of the bill is still moving through committees.

