High school senior dies after being hit by car while walking to her bus stop in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala are investigating after a high school student was killed while walking to her school bus Monday morning.

Officers said the 18-year-old was tragically struck by a car and killed while walking to her bus stop near the 1900 block of NW Old Blitchton Road.

The victim was a senior at Forest High School, officials said.

The Ocala Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The Ocala Police Department has expressed their heartbreak over the incident and is providing support to the family and school community during this difficult time.

