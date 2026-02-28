Historic church marks 130 Years as a cornerstone of Orlando’s African American community

ORLANDO, Fla. — This Black History Month, the spotlight is on a landmark of faith, resilience, and social change in Orlando.

For 130 years, the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist has served as a cornerstone of the African American community, guiding generations through worship, service, and civic engagement.

Founded in 1896, the church was rebuilt at its current site in 1963 and has worshiped in its present sanctuary since 1990.

It is one of the oldest historically Black congregations in Central Florida.

Members such as Ms. Loraine Harris and Mr. Ernest Boyd have been part of the church community for 7 decades.

“The church made an impact, I think, through its members,” Harris reflected on the church’s enduring impact. “The members are the church.”

Throughout its history, the church has been more than a place of worship. It has been a refuge and a sounding board at times when Black voices were often silenced.

That role became especially prominent during the Civil Rights Movement, led in large part by Father Nelson W. Pinder.

“It’s was non-violent,” Boyd recalled, describing the church’s participation in peaceful protests and activism. “You had to maintain your cool, but our church was totally involved.”

Beginning in 1959, Father Pinder became one of Orlando’s first full-time Black Episcopal priests and emerged as a key figure in the city’s push for equality.

He was known as the “Street Priest.”

“…Because he was always out in the street trying to get people involved,” said Boyd.

Pinder organized peaceful sit-ins and worked directly with city leaders to guide Orlando through desegregation with fewer violent clashes than seen in other cities.

Harris added, “Orlando never had some of the turmoil that other cities had, because members of the church, both black and white, were involved.”

As the church celebrates its milestone anniversary, its mission remains strong.

“I don’t feel like God brought us 130 years and is going to leave us now,” said Boyd. “I do feel that we will survive and we’re going to be a beacon in this community.”

“It’s just a beginning for us,” said Harris. “We’ve been through all kinds of struggle, but I feel like it’s not the end. There’s more to do.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group