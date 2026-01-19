Historic downtown Orlando home faces demolition as city weighs landmark status

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando leaders are set to hear a proposal that could save a prominent downtown house.

City leaders will hear a proposal on Feb. 4 that could save a home at Lake Eola from demolition.

A non-profit seeks to designate the house as a landmark, potentially halting plans to expand Lake Eola Park.

The proposal will be presented to the City Council in hopes of preserving the historic structure, which has become a point of concern as future developments are considered for the area surrounding Lake Eola.

The Lake Eola House, known for its cultural significance in downtown Orlando, faces possible demolition as part of plans to expand the adjacent park facilities.

City leaders are particularly concerned about preserving the area’s character and heritage amid development pressures.

Designating the house as a landmark would provide legal protection against its demolition and alterations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group