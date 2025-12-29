Holiday travel surge continues at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — The number of holiday travelers continues to increase at Orlando International Airport.

Airport leaders are expecting more than 186,000 passengers to pass through on Monday.

This comes after Saturday was projected to be the busiest day of the holiday season, with more than 196,000 travelers anticipated.

The expected increase in passenger volume comes after a slow few days at the end of last week.

Officials at Orlando International Airport are preparing for the surge as holiday travelers return home after the festive season.

As of Monday morning, there were 42 delays and 15 flight cancellations reported at the airport.

Passengers are advised to check their flight information before heading to the airport.

