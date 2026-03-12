Home Run Honor: Greg Warmoth headed to Lake Brantley’s Sports Hall of Fame

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Brantley High School will induct Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth into its Sports Hall of Fame this September.

The honor recognizes more than a decade of service as a coach and volunteer for the school.

Greg is being recognized for his work outside of the newsroom, where he spent years supporting local student-athletes.

Greg said the students he worked with had a significant impact on his life. “Lake Brantley High School is inducting me into its prestigious sports Hall of Fame to thank me for more than a decade of service,” he said. “I was a coach, volunteer, and biggest fan of all the young men who changed my life. Yes, I’m the one who should be thankful.”

Greg’s connection to the school’s athletic programs also included his family. His three sons all played for Lake Brantley High School and won two state championships during their time there.

All three sons later moved on to play college baseball and professional baseball.

Greg credited the school’s environment and staff for the success of its student-athletes. “This isn’t possible without the rich tradition, leadership, mentorship, and fellowship provided by all their coaches, administrators, and facilities,” Greg said.

The official induction ceremony is set for September.

