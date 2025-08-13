Homeschooling’s new frontier: Florida families customize education with PEP program

ORLANDO, Fla. — For many Florida families, homeschooling is no longer just about kitchen-table lessons.

A new era of personalized education is here, thanks to the state’s Personalized Education Program (PEP), part of the “Step Up For Students” scholarship program.

The PEP scholarship provides state funds directly to families, giving them the power to design a custom education for their children.

This money can be used for a wide range of approved expenses, from core curriculum and tutoring to unique activities like music lessons, golf instruction, and even 3D printing classes.

One local mom, Lisa Bastola, has been homeschooling for 14 years. She says the PEP scholarship has been a game-changer, opening doors to more learning opportunities for her 15-year-old son, Trevor.

“Well, they are offering the Step Up For Students scholarship, and that really opens up doors to be able to do more classes,” said Lisa Bastola. “So really, using that scholarship, we’re able to direct pay some of them and supplement whatever it is we feel that they need for their education.”

This past year, Trevor didn’t just focus on math and history. He also learned woodworking, golf, and 3D printing, experiences his mom says made for a “fun year.”

For families seeking a structured, faith-based online option, Covenant Journey Academy in Maitland is now an approved provider for PEP funds.

The K-12 online Christian school became eligible for the program in 2025, making its courses more accessible to scholarship families.

“Covenant Journey Academy is a K-12 online Christian school that’s available 24/7, 365, anywhere in the world, with rolling enrollment every Monday throughout the entire year,” explained Matt Staver, Chancellor of Covenant Journey Academy

The school’s self-paced model is a big draw. Students can take more time on a subject if needed, or move ahead quickly if they master it. Matt Staver shared the story of a young girl who was bullied in kindergarten. After enrolling at Covenant Journey Academy, her confidence returned, and she’s now thriving in her studies and in equestrian activities.

Homeschooling in Florida has surged, with over 155,000 students being homeschooled in the 2023-2024 school year. Programs like PEP are empowering parents to create well-rounded, individualized learning plans that go far beyond the traditional classroom.

To learn more about the scholarship options available through the state, visit the Step Up For Students website.

To learn more about the online Christian school mentioned in this article, visit the Covenant Journey Academy website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group