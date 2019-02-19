0 Honoring Ms. Rubye: 92-year-old murder victim memorialized with beautiful new flower

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Two years since after 92-year-old former Lake County teacher was murdered during a robbery in her own home, a greenhouse in the community she called home is working to make sure her name lives on forever.

"They say time heals all things, and we're getting to the point now where we can celebrate her life," said Rubye James’ son, Wayne Solomon.

One of the ways her family celebrating her life is with a beautiful new hybrid orchid that Goodwin Orchids in Leesburg named in her honor.

The nursery registered the name Vanda Memoria Rubye Harrison James with the Royal Horticultural Society.

“That has been a blessing," Solomon said. "February has been a rough month."

In February 2017, Solomon and his family found out the 92-year-old former teacher had been beaten and stabbed during a robbery in her home. Deputies said she was found in a shallow grave near her abandoned vehicle. In February 2017, 92-year-old former Lake County teacher Rubye James was found beaten and stabbed in her home. Deputies said it happened during a robbery in her home.

Suspects Krystopher Laws and Joshua McClellan were arrested and charged with the crime. The case is still playing out in court.

Although James’ family is relieved that deputies made the arrests, they say they are still grieving.

Solomon says very few people live on in the memory of anyone other than loved ones. But now with this flower, Solomon says his mom's name will never be forgotten. Goodwin Orchids in Leesburg registered the name Vanda Memoria Rubye Harrison James with the Royal Horticultural Society.

"I didn't even know they knew her until they called,” Solomon said. “This world is an evil place, but it’s still a lot a good people in this world."

