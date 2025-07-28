Hot weather from the weekend rolls into the start of the work week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a very hot weekend across Central Florida, and even hotter temps look likely to start the work week.

A few showers will remain possible in inland areas, but most will stay dry. It will be warm overnight, with morning lows in the upper 70s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, July 27, 2025 (WFTV)

More heat is ahead for Monday. A Heat Advisory is again in effect, with highs in the upper 90s and feels like temperatures likely above 105 for part of the afternoon. A few showers will be possible inland, but most will stay dry.

The heat marches on for Tuesday, but with some changes. More scattered PM showers and storms are expected, but heat indices may surge above 108 during the afternoon. Air temperatures for Tuesday will again be in the upper 90s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, July 27, 2025 (WFTV)

Higher rain and storm chances arrive for midweek, reducing the heat some across the region. Expect decent coverage of PM storms both Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid 90s.

Even more moisture arrives Friday into next weekend, increasing rain chances further and pushing highs back into the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, July 27, 2025 (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group