Overnight house fire in Orlando displaces 4 people, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — An early morning house fire is under investigation in Orlando.

Firefighters responded to the home on Lake Underhill Road near Andes Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Orlando house fire Firefighters responded to the home on Lake Underhill Drive in Orlando early Thursday. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 was on scene a short time later and watched as crews worked to ensure the fire was extinguished.

The Orlando Fire Department told Eyewitness News that no one was hurt, but the fire displaced four people.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 5200 block of Lake Underhill Rd. Fire is now out. No injuries or transports reported. 4 people displaced. pic.twitter.com/aRBGowoG4M — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) February 20, 2025

Officials have not said what might have sparked the fire.

