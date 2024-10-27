House fire under investigation, after firefighters rescue 2 residents in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters rescue two people from a house fire on Thursday night in Ocala.

Around 11:10 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded a structure fire on the 1100 block of NW 9th Avenue.

When the arrived, firefighters encountered a small, single-story home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house.

Officers from the Ocala Police Department were already on scene attempting to help get residents out the house.

Firefighters heard cries for help coming from inside the house and went in to conduct a search and rescue operation.

Within one minute of entering the home, they located and evacuated one resident through the front door.

A second victim, who was bed-bound, was discovered in a rear bedroom adjacent to the fire room.

Firefighters safely removed the person through the bedroom window, completing the operation within five minutes, a news release stated.

The fire was contained to the room of origin and was under control by 11:18 p.m., fire officials said.

Both residents were conscious at the time of removal and were transported to the hospital as trauma alerts, receiving treatment for smoke and flame exposure.

Three Ocala Police Department officers were transported to the hospital for evaluation due to smoke inhalation and were released from the hospital shortly after being looked at.

Due to the circumstances surrounding this incident, the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials added,

