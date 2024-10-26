SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket Saturday from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX crews are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida Space Coast on Saturday.

The launch is scheduled for 5:47 p.m., with a 1-hour window, from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket aims to send another batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Read: NASA astronaut remains in the hospital after returning from an extended stay in space

SpaceX said this will be the first-stage rocket booster’s 19th flight. The booster previously launched OneWeb 1, SES 18 and 19, Eutelsat HOTBIRD-F1, CRS-24, and 14 other Starlink missions.

SpaceX also plans to land the same first-stage booster on its droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Read: NASA selects SpaceX to develop spacecraft to deorbit International Space Station

If the launch is delayed, a backup launch opportunity will be available Sunday at 5:24 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group