How Floridians’ health insurance could skyrocket next year

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Trump administration has revealed the prices for 2026 Affordable Care Act plans as lawmakers squabble over subsidies and the ongoing federal government shutdown.
The numbers show some of the 4.7 million Floridians who purchase insurance on the market could wind up paying hundreds of dollars more per month.
WFTV analyzed the projected premiums for a 35-year-old and a 55-year-old single woman making $70,000 per year, which is the average salary in Orange County and slightly above average in most other Central Florida counties.
The average cost increase was 25% for someone paying a plan at full price, which was most often the 35-year-old.
Subsidies kick in for older Floridians and Floridians making less money. For those who rely on subsidies that will expire at the end of the year, the premium increase could be as high as 200%.
Here’s a breakdown of the monthly costs for the cheapest available plan in each category. Orange is included because of its population, while Brevard and Marion are included to represent the least and most expensive counties:
35-year-old, single woman making $70,000:
Orange County 2025 Bronze plan: $384
Orange County 2026 Bronze plan: $479
Brevard County 2025 Bronze plan: $340
Brevard County 2026 Bronze plan: $408
Marion County 2025 Bronze plan: $362
Marion County 2026 Bronze plan: $492
The remaining counties fell somewhere in the middle, mostly on the higher end of the $400 range.
Silver and gold plans jumped from the high $400s and low $500s to the $600s.
55-year-old, single woman making $70,000:
Orange County 2025 Bronze plan: $701
Orange County 2025 Bronze plan with subsidies: $283
Orange County 2026 Bronze plan: $875
Brevard County 2025 Bronze plan: $621
Brevard County 2025 Bronze plan with subsidies: $307
Brevard County 2026 Bronze plan: $744
Marion County 2025 Bronze plan: $661
Marion County 2025 Bronze plan with subsidies: $304
Marion County 2026 Bronze plan: $898
The other counties fell between $830 and $890 for their new Bronze plans, and mostly below $300 when subsidies were accounted for.
Silver and gold plans jumped from the $800s to around $1,000 per month.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group