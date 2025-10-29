How Floridians’ health insurance could skyrocket next year

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Trump administration has revealed the prices for 2026 Affordable Care Act plans as lawmakers squabble over subsidies and the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The numbers show some of the 4.7 million Floridians who purchase insurance on the market could wind up paying hundreds of dollars more per month.

WFTV analyzed the projected premiums for a 35-year-old and a 55-year-old single woman making $70,000 per year, which is the average salary in Orange County and slightly above average in most other Central Florida counties.

The average cost increase was 25% for someone paying a plan at full price, which was most often the 35-year-old.

Subsidies kick in for older Floridians and Floridians making less money. For those who rely on subsidies that will expire at the end of the year, the premium increase could be as high as 200%.

Here’s a breakdown of the monthly costs for the cheapest available plan in each category. Orange is included because of its population, while Brevard and Marion are included to represent the least and most expensive counties:

35-year-old, single woman making $70,000:

Orange County 2025 Bronze plan: $384

Orange County 2026 Bronze plan: $479

Brevard County 2025 Bronze plan: $340

Brevard County 2026 Bronze plan: $408

Marion County 2025 Bronze plan: $362

Marion County 2026 Bronze plan: $492

The remaining counties fell somewhere in the middle, mostly on the higher end of the $400 range.

Silver and gold plans jumped from the high $400s and low $500s to the $600s.

55-year-old, single woman making $70,000:

Orange County 2025 Bronze plan: $701

Orange County 2025 Bronze plan with subsidies: $283

Orange County 2026 Bronze plan: $875

Brevard County 2025 Bronze plan: $621

Brevard County 2025 Bronze plan with subsidies: $307

Brevard County 2026 Bronze plan: $744

Marion County 2025 Bronze plan: $661

Marion County 2025 Bronze plan with subsidies: $304

Marion County 2026 Bronze plan: $898

The other counties fell between $830 and $890 for their new Bronze plans, and mostly below $300 when subsidies were accounted for.

Silver and gold plans jumped from the $800s to around $1,000 per month.

