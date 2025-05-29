How to watch WFTV’s hurricane special ‘Eyewitness to History’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parts of Central Florida are still recovering from last year’s hurricane season.

Florida was hit by three hurricanes in 2024, and even more could strike this year.

From devastating storm surge and wind damage along the Gulf coast to record flooding, widespread damage, and devastating tornado outbreaks, last season is considered the third most costly hurricane season on record.

Channel 9 meteorologists are working around the clock to help Central Florida prepare for this year’s hurricane season, which starts on Sunday.

The Severe Weather Center 9 special, “Eyewitness to History,” will air on WFTV Channel 9 on Friday at 8 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to see how our area is still recovering and what can be done now to prepare for the worst.

