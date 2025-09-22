Hurricane Gabrielle rapidly intensifies into major Category 3 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring three active tropical areas in the Atlantic on Monday.

8:45 a.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center confirmed Hurricane Gabrielle is rapidly intensifying.

Gabrielle is now the second major hurricane of the season with winds around 120 mph.

The system is also moving north at 10 mph.

Thankfully, Gabrielle’s track continues to stay away from making landfall in the U.S.

8:10 a.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center has increased the formation chances of two tropical disturbances in the central Atlantic.

The first area, which is closer to the Caribbean, went from a 30% chance of development to a 40% chance.

Another area, in the central Atlantic, increased from a 60% chance to a 70% chance.

As of right now, a front should be sliding into the southeastern U.S., which would help push both systems away.

Almost every model keeps it off our coastline; some don’t develop it at all.

The latest update from the NHC still has Hurricane Gabrielle as a Category 1 storm.

Gabrielle is still projected to rapidly intensify on Monday.

Original Report:

Hurricane Gabrielle is expected to rapidly intensify on Monday as it passes east of Bermuda, bringing large swells and dangerous rip currents to local beaches.

Swells from Hurricane Gabrielle are already reaching local shores, creating hazardous conditions for beachgoers and mariners.

The storm’s proximity to Bermuda is contributing to these dangerous sea conditions, which are expected to persist for several days.

In addition to Hurricane Gabrielle, meteorologists are monitoring two other tropical waves in the Atlantic.

The eastern wave has a 60% chance of developing later this week but is expected to remain out at sea, following a path similar to Gabrielle.

The western tropical wave, however, poses a potential threat as it could develop closer to the coastline and the mainland United States.

Currently, it has a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

Regardless of development, this western wave is likely to bring heavy rain and winds to portions of the Leeward Islands.

