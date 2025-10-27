Hurricane Melissa upgraded to a powerful Category 5 storm near Jamaica

ORLANDO, Fla. — Melissa strengthened overnight Monday into a powerful Category 5 hurricane.

Hurricane Melissa is slowly approaching Jamaica, with landfall expected overnight west of Kingston.

The massive storm is currently advancing westward at less than 5 miles per hour and is anticipated to turn northeast later Monday.

Communities in Jamaica have already experienced over two feet of rain, and forecasts predict at least another foot of rain on the eastern half of the island over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Hurricane Melissa forecast path for Monday

The hurricane is expected to reach Cuba late Tuesday, where it will begin to pick up speed on Wednesday as it passes by the Bahamas.

Although the storm will lose strength during its passage, it is likely to remain a strong Category 2 or potentially a weak Category 3 hurricane near Cuba.

As Hurricane Melissa continues its path, residents in affected areas are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

©2025 Cox Media Group