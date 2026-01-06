I-4 crash causes slowdowns in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic crash is causing a slowdown on a stretch of Interstate 4 in Seminole County.

State troopers are investigating the eastbound crash in the area of mile marker 98 near Lake Mary.

Around 7:30 a.m., a Florida Department of Transportation camera showed a car on its side and traffic using a shoulder to travel around emergency vehicles parked on I-4.

Channel 9 is reaching out to Florida Highway Patrol for more information about the crash, including possible injuries.

WFTV anchor Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring delays along this stretch of I-4 and on roads throughout Central Florida on Eyewitness News on TV27.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group