I-95 lanes reopen after vehicle fire shuts down the interstate

UPDATE 6:00 P.M.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — FDOT has announced all lanes are back open on I-95
UPDATE 4:32 P.M.
FDOT has announced that the southbound lanes of I-95 in Volusia County have reopened. The northbound lanes remain closed.
ORIGINAL STORY
On Sunday afternoon, I-95 was shut down in both directions between Interstate 4/State Road 400 in Daytona Beach and S.R. 421 in Port Orange because of a wildfire that started from a vehicle fire along the interstate.
SEE PHOTO BELOW
Updated: Vehicle on fire in Volusia County on I-95 South, before MM 256/SR-421. All lanes closed. Last updated at 01:50 PM. https://t.co/iHUafIwe01— FL511 I-95 (@fl511_i95) February 15, 2026
