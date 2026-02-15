Local

I-95 lanes reopen after vehicle fire shuts down the interstate

UPDATE 6:00 P.M.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — FDOT has announced all lanes are back open on I-95

UPDATE 4:32 P.M.

FDOT has announced that the southbound lanes of I-95 in Volusia County have reopened. The northbound lanes remain closed.

ORIGINAL STORY

On Sunday afternoon, I-95 was shut down in both directions between Interstate 4/State Road 400 in Daytona Beach and S.R. 421 in Port Orange because of a wildfire that started from a vehicle fire along the interstate.

