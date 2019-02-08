0 ‘I will seek the ultimate punishment': State attorney seeks death penalty on bank shooting suspect

SEBRING, Fla. - Florida prosecutors announced Friday that they will seek the death penalty against the suspect in a mass shooting that took the lives of five woman inside a SunTrust Bank last month.

“I will seek the ultimate punishment,” State Attorney Brian Hass said.

Investigators said Zaphen Xaver, 21, fatally shot four bank employees and one customer inside the bank on Jan 23.

Investigators said Xaver called 911 that afternoon to say he had shot five people inside a SunTrust bank on U.S. 27 South in Sebring.

According to an arrest report, the victims were shot execution-style and found lying on the ground.

A sixth bank employee was sitting in a breakroom when the shooting started. The employee ran out a back door and called 911, according to The Associated Press .

Xaver surrendered as law enforcement officers emerged and found the bodies of five people, investigators said.

A woman identifying herself as Xaver’s ex-girlfriend, Alex Gerlach, said he often thought about hurting people and has long been fascinated with death and guns, according to The Associated Press.

Gerlach said she tried to warn people about Xaver's potential for harm, and that Xaver "always hated people and wanted everybody to die," according to AP.

Records show Xaver is behind bars in Highlands County on no bond.

Xaver was charged with five counts of first-degree murder and will be arraigned on Feb. 25.

State Attorney Brian Haas announces that he will seek the death penalty against Zephen Xaver, who was indicted by a Highlands Grand Jury today on five counts of first-degree murder for killing five people at the SunTrust Bank in Sebring on January 23, 2019. pic.twitter.com/JtI9P11qX6 — State Attorney, 10th (@SAO10Florida) February 8, 2019

