Immigration detainee numbers surge at Orange County Jail

ORLANDO, Fla. — The number of immigration detainees at the Orange County Jail has reached its highest level since last summer, with a daily average of 75 new arrivals.

Local leaders are urging the federal government to increase its reimbursement for housing these detainees.

Currently, the Orange County Jail is housing a significant number of immigration detainees, costing taxpayers approximately $180 per day per detainee.

Officials express concern about the financial strain this influx is placing on local resources.

The average influx of 75 detainees each day has resulted in a substantial rise in the overall population of the jail.

Local law enforcement officials report that this increase is straining both resources and budgets.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group