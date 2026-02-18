Innocent bystander talks about shooting near Orange County Jail

ORLANDO, Fla. — An innocent bystander is still shaken, but doing ok, after being shot on John Young Parkway.

The man responsible is being held in the Orange County Jail on no bond, charged with three counts of attempted second-degree murder, which stemmed from a love triangle.

However, Channel 9 discovered it’s not the first time he’s been arrested during a domestic incident.

Bernice Chmarouski says her 76-year-old mother Digna, continues to recover after being shot, as they were driving on John Young Parkway Feb. 4, “It shattered the back window.”

It was a shooting that ended at the Orange County Jail where a WFTV crew was working on another story and happened to see the chaos unfold.

Bernice says, “He was driving and I saw the gun, realized that, you know, it was a bullet hitting my car. At that point, my mom, she was like, you know, this hurts, something stings.”

Investigators say 23-year-old Anthony Myles was shooting at his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.

Prosecutors showed the judge video of him chasing the couple on John Young Parkway.

While dispatchers told the couple to head to the jail for safety, Bernice says she drove to another lot and called 911, after bullets hit her car. Her mother was hit in the shoulder.

She explains what happened, “It just burns, and she went like this. I saw the bullet Hole on the seat, and I was I OMG Jesus, you know, you got hit.”

According to court records, the ex-girlfriend just filed a dating violence complaint against Myles. He’s currently charged with attempted second-degree murder with a gun. Bernice says, “There’s consequences to every action. He took wrong actions, and he needs to pay the consequences.”

It’s not the first time Myles was arrested. Back in November of last year, he was accused of allegedly stalking the victim’s boyfriend and pulled out a firearm stating, “I will kill you right now.” That’s when the boyfriend got a bat.

But the victim told investigators, neither used a weapon in a “threatening manner towards each other.”

According to records, the case was dropped around 3 weeks before the jail shooting because of the victim’s statement.

Prosecutors mentioned the case in court last week. “That’s one of the worst parts it had actually just been dropped.”

Bernice wonders if it would have prevented the shooting. She says her son was also in the car and escaped injury. Despite the scare, she’s keeping the faith, “So we are very blessed that God’s hand was there and stopped that bullet from doing worse damage.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group