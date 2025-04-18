Interim superintendent set to take over at MCPS this summer

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Public Schools announced it has chosen an interim superintendent.

Come July, Dr. Danielle Brewer will temporarily assume the district’s top role.

MCPS board members decided Thursday they will appoint Brewer, who has been working for the district since 2005.

She started as a teacher before serving as an assistant principal, and then a principal.

Brewer was named director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Digital Learning in 2021.

In 2023, she was promoted to her current executive leadership role, the district said.

Brewer earned her Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Educational Leadership from National Louis University.

The school board said it will now work with its attorney to negotiate Brewer’s contract, which is expected to be officially approved at a special meeting on April 29.

Brewer is scheduled to take over the Interim Superintendent role on July 12.

Until that time, she’ll train alongside the outgoing superintendent, Dr. Diane Gullett.

Gullett plans to join a national education consulting firm, the district said.

Her final day with MCPS will be July 11.

