The International Shark Attack File investigates 88 alleged shark-human interactions

, Fla. — In the year 2024 the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File investigated 88 alleged shark-human interactions worldwide.

Here is how the 88 interactions were classified:

Unprovoked Bites: 47

Provoked Bites: 24

Boat Bites: 3

Public Aquaria: 1

Scavenge: 1

Air/Sea Disaster: 0

Doubtful: 2

No assignment could be made: 7

Not Confirmed: 3

Total Cases: 88

The difference between an unprovoked bite and a provoked bite is when a live human is in a shark’s habitat and is bit with no provocation versus when a human initiates interaction with a shark somehow.

Here are the numbers for global unprovoked bites:

Country Total Fatal

USA 28 1

Australia 9 0

Egypt 1 1

Maldives 1 1

Western Sahara 1 1

Belize 1 0

French Polynesia 1 0

India 1 0

Mozambique 1 0

Thailand 1 0

Trinidad and Tobago 1 0

Turks and Caicos 1 0

Worldwide 47 4













©2025 Cox Media Group