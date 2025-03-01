The International Shark Attack File investigates 88 alleged shark-human interactions

, Fla. — In the year 2024 the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File investigated 88 alleged shark-human interactions worldwide.
Here is how the 88 interactions were classified:
- Unprovoked Bites: 47
- Provoked Bites: 24
- Boat Bites: 3
- Public Aquaria: 1
- Scavenge: 1
- Air/Sea Disaster: 0
- Doubtful: 2
- No assignment could be made: 7
- Not Confirmed: 3
- Total Cases: 88
The difference between an unprovoked bite and a provoked bite is when a live human is in a shark’s habitat and is bit with no provocation versus when a human initiates interaction with a shark somehow.
Here are the numbers for global unprovoked bites:
Country Total Fatal
USA 28 1
Australia 9 0
Egypt 1 1
Maldives 1 1
Western Sahara 1 1
Belize 1 0
French Polynesia 1 0
India 1 0
Mozambique 1 0
Thailand 1 0
Trinidad and Tobago 1 0
Turks and Caicos 1 0
Worldwide 47 4
