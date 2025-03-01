Local

The International Shark Attack File investigates 88 alleged shark-human interactions

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Shark bites teen in Ponce Inlet, 5th confirmed attack this year in Volusia County
, Fla. — In the year 2024 the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File investigated 88 alleged shark-human interactions worldwide.

Here is how the 88 interactions were classified:

  • Unprovoked Bites: 47
  • Provoked Bites: 24
  • Boat Bites: 3
  • Public Aquaria: 1
  • Scavenge: 1
  • Air/Sea Disaster: 0
  • Doubtful: 2
  • No assignment could be made: 7
  • Not Confirmed: 3
  • Total Cases: 88

The difference between an unprovoked bite and a provoked bite is when a live human is in a shark’s habitat and is bit with no provocation versus when a human initiates interaction with a shark somehow.

Here are the numbers for global unprovoked bites:

Country Total Fatal

USA 28 1

Australia 9 0

Egypt 1 1

Maldives 1 1

Western Sahara 1 1

Belize 1 0

French Polynesia 1 0

India 1 0

Mozambique 1 0

Thailand 1 0

Trinidad and Tobago 1 0

Turks and Caicos 1 0

Worldwide 47 4




