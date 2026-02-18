Investigation underway after body found in grassy area of Lake County, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the body was discovered in a grassy area near State Road 46 and Sleepy Bear Lane.

Personnel from Lake EMS and Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the person deceased upon arrival.

The discovery has led to significant traffic disruptions in the area.

State Road 46 is currently closed to all traffic between Cypress Mill and Sleepy Bear Lane.

Officials have not provided a timeline for when the roadway will reopen to the public.

Local school officials have been alerted to the situation to manage morning commutes.

School bus transportation was made aware of the road closures to coordinate alternate routes for students traveling through the area near Sleepy Bear Lane.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigations units remain on the scene to gather evidence and conduct a forensic search of the grassy area.

The identity of the deceased person has not been released, and the sheriff’s office has not yet specified a cause of death.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office stated the investigation remains active and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

