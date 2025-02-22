It is a cool start to the weekend, but warmer weather is on the way in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It is a cool start to the weekend, but warmer weather is on the way for the PM hours.

We’ll see partly sunny skies today, but winds will shift out of the east, bringing warmer temps. The highs for Saturday will be in the low 70s, with a shower possibly south of Orlando.

Skies will clear out later tonight, with slightly warmer temps. Morning lows will be in the low 50s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Sunday, with clouds increasing late in the day. A few showers will be possible late Sunday evening into Sunday night, with highs back in the low 70s.

Our next storm system rolls in for Monday, bringing clouds and scattered showers to the area. Temps to start the work week will be in the upper 60s.

A couple of showers will be possible early Tuesday, but much of the day will be dry. Skies will gradually clear, with highs in the mid 70s.

Even warmer weather is likely for the middle of next week, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

