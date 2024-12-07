ORLANDO, Fla. — Mostly clear and light winds will allow temps to fall quickly tonight, with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s. Mid to upper 30s will be possible northwest of Orlando, along with some frost.

The warming trend continues Sunday. We’ll see just a few clouds to close out the weekend with highs back in the mid 70s.

Even more warmth is ahead to start next week. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs pushing into the low 80s for Monday.

One more chilly night is in store After a cool start, it's been a great start to the weekend, but one more chilly night is in store.

Clouds will increase Tuesday ahead of our next cold front, with temps continuing to climb. Despite the clouds, highs will be in the low 80s.

The front will move in on Wednesday, bringing a decent chance for rain to the area. Highs for Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Much cooler air moves in behind the front late week, with highs only in the 60s and 70s for Thursday and Friday.

