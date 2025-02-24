‘It’s a blessing’: Eatonville families celebrate renovated homes

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Families in Eatonville now have brand-new homes. The homes will benefit low-income families, especially seniors and veterans.

“It’s a blessing, it’s a joy,” said Louis Billy, who had her home renovated through the Rebuilding Together Central Florida initiative.

The day of the unveiling was not a coincidence. Amid celebrations of Black History Month, families of the very first self-governing Black town of the United States now have one more reason to celebrate.

“I’m thankful for everything that’s been done for us,” said Cynthia Bradley, who also had her home renovated.

The renovations come after six weeks of repairs. Some of the homes used to have roofing issues, problems with AC and plumbing, or didn’t even have functioning bathrooms.

Now, they’re fully revamped, with a shining new kitchen, bathroom, fresh paint, and other improvements - all thanks to the nonprofit. “The work of this organization is so important for our community,” said Anna V. Eskamani, Florida State Representative for District 42. “This work is also about historical preservation.”

Volunteers were also involved in the project, making the results even more special.

“We just got awarded 760,000 dollars by the federal bank of Atlanta to be spent across Orange County,” said Jose Garcia, CEO of Rebuilding Together Central Florida. “This year, we are going to focus our application on Eatonville and make sure we deliver as many services as possible.”

To apply for a home renovation of your own, fill out the form available here.

