‘It’s really frustrating’: TSA union leader discusses government shutdown

As the government shutdown continues, one of the concerns is the airport and how it will affect both Transportation Security Administration workers and travelers.

“I was a little bit concerned, but once I heard on the news that the TSA agents were considered essential, I didn’t think it would be a problem,” said passenger Patricia Quinn.

At Orlando International Airport, security lines are normal, despite TSA workers not being paid during the government shutdown. They’re considered essential employees and must work.

A TSA spokesperson released aa statement saying in part, “TSA is prepared for an orderly shutdown. Approximately 61,000 of the agency’s 64,000 employees are considered excepted or exempt and TSA will continue operations to keep the travelling public safe. The remaining employees will be temporarily furloughed. While TSA is prepared to continue screening about 2.5M passengers a day, an extended shutdown could mean longer wait times at airports. We kindly ask for our passengers’ patience during this time. Despite this challenge, we will remain vigilant and focused on performing our vital security mission on behalf of the American people.”

TSA agent and union leader AFGE Local 556 Chris Finlay says paying the bills won’t be easy if the shutdown continues for more than two weeks.

“It feels like you’re working for free. I know in the long run you’ll end up getting paid, but in the moment it’s really frustrating,” Finlay said.

He said he’s concerned about paying bills.

“Most of the bill collectors and stuff cut us a break. Sometimes it’s yeah, we’ll postpone it. In my mortgage company’s case, it was we’ll defer it,” he said.

Rep. Mike Haridopolos has some advice for federal workers concerned about paying bills. He said, “They would get literally a zero-interest loan and be able to make sure they can make their payments.”

Rep. Darren Soto says workers just got paid Tuesday, so he says there shouldn’t be any issues at the airport right now.

“Flying will continue to be normal and safe. I will be on a plane on Friday,” he said.

As lawmakers try to come up with an agreement, Finlay feels helpless. He said, “The federal workforce shouldn’t be a bargaining chip to get what you need.”

He hopes the shutdown ends soon.

“If this drags out to the end of October, we’re gonna be short staffed with people who financially won’t be able to get here to do the job,” he said.

Lance Lyttle, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which operates Orlando International Airport, released this statement:

“Though a federal government shutdown is in effect, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority does not anticipate operations at MCO will be affected, and we hope there will be a resolution soon. We remain committed to the best in traveler safety and security and are working closely with our federal partners. During this time, we encourage passengers to use the FlyMCO website or Orlando MCO app to stay up to date on airport operations.”

