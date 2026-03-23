Jack the Clown, Dr. Oddfellow unite in new Halloween Horror Nights 35 theme

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has revealed the theme for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, marking the event’s 35th anniversary with the return of two of its most recognizable original characters.

This year’s theme centers on Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow, bringing the two into a shared storyline that explores their connection and long-running conflict.

Michael Aiello, creative director of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando, shared details about this year’s story.

Aiello described Dr. Oddfellow as an occultist who used a traveling circus to harness supernatural forces tied to the Zodiac, building a system rooted in control.

He said Jack enters that world as a disruptor. Originally a killer who used performance to get close to his victims, Jack turns that controlled environment into something chaotic and unpredictable.

As the story unfolds, Aiello explained that the rivalry between the two escalates before shifting into something more dangerous. He said both characters ultimately become tied to the same source of power, leading to a partnership that creates a fear-driven carnival.

That carnival becomes the central setting of this year’s event, where guests move through a deteriorating environment filled with twisted attractions and evolving horror elements tied to the story.

Aiello said the goal is to place guests inside the narrative itself, making them part of the experience rather than just observers.

Universal has not yet announced the full lineup of haunted houses for this year’s event. Additional details are expected to be released in the coming months.

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