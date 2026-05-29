Jacksonville man faces federal charges for child sex abuse material

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 35-year-old Andy Robert Ardelean, out of Jacksonville, faces federal charges for downloading and receiving videos containing child sex abuse material.

Detectives from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office conducted an online investigation between Dec. 2025 and March 2026, with their targets being individuals using the internet to receive and share child sex abuse material.

The investigation revealed that a computer using an internet protocol address in Jacksonville was hosting child sexual abuse videos available for sharing online. Upon further investigation, the activity was traced to a residence where Ardelean lived.

On May 19, 2026, FBI agents executed a federal search warrant at Ardelean’s residence. Agents seized a laptop computer from his bedroom.

A forensic review of the laptop showed the computer was used on April 23, 2026, to download and receive at least one video depicting a young child being sexually abused.

Ardelean was arrested and could face a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

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