JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are playoff-bound after a commanding 41 to 7 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, clinching the AFC South for the third time in franchise history.

This victory solidifies the Jaguars’ position in the postseason under first-year head coach Liam Coen, who ended the season with an impressive 13 wins.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence played a pivotal role, throwing three touchdowns during the game, which also broke the team’s single-season record for touchdowns.

The win against the Titans was essential for the franchise, marking a momentous occasion as they prepare to host the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Coen’s coaching debut has been noted for its effectiveness, leading the Jaguars to one of their best seasons historically.

As the Jaguars gear up to face the Bills, the team is focusing on preparations and strategies to extend their playoff run.

