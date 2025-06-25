JetBlue launches new service from Orlando to Las Vegas

ORLANDO, Fla. — JetBlue is set to launch its award-winning Mint flying experience in Orlando, with flights from Orlando to Las Vegas starting in October.

The airlines said the Mint experience, which features fully reclining seats, sliding privacy doors, and innovative dining options, will be offered on two daily flights between Orlando and Las Vegas during the winter travel season.

“Orlando has always been an important city to JetBlue, and we’re excited to debut Mint service in this market with flights to Las Vegas,” said Dave Jehn, JetBlue’s vice president, network planning and airline partnerships.

JetBlue is also celebrating 25 years of service in Orlando, highlighting its commitment to the region by introducing the Mint experience.

The airline is offering limited-time introductory one-way fares starting at $599 in Mint and $109 in Core, available on the JetBlue website. JetBlue operates over 60 daily departures to 27 destinations from its Orlando focus city.

