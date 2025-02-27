John Morgan, famed Florida attorney, wades further into 2026 political fray

ORLANDO, Fla. — John Morgan, the face of mega-law firm Morgan & Morgan, took another step toward a potential 2026 gubernatorial run Wednesday, announcing he would create a third political party.

“I am forming a new political party for those of us stuck in the middle,” he wrote on X. “Our two party system is broken due to Gerrymandering and divisive issues [on] both sides.”

Morgan has previously teased a possible run to succeed Ron DeSantis as governor, saying he’d run as a third-party candidate with the possible moniker of “Capitalist Party.”

It’s not the first time he has mused over a possible run. He decided against squaring off against DeSantis in 2018.

However, Morgan has expressed repeat dissatisfaction with the state of Florida politics.

He’s backed numerous ballot initiatives, most recently an effort to legalize recreational marijuana that fell short of the 60% support threshold needed to change Florida’s constitution.

“No labels is not an option,” Morgan said. “Everyone wants a team or tribe.”

Morgan ended his post by a further tease.

“Stay tuned,” he wrote.

While the contest is more than a year off, there’s been plenty of recent buzz about who will become Florida’s next governor.

Byron Donalds, a U.S. representative from Naples, threw his hat in the ring Tuesday on the heels of an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

And while no announcement has been made, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday once again praised First Lady Casey DeSantis’ credentials, fueling speculation that she might become a challenger in the 2026 race.

