Join the City of Daytona Beach for the grand reopening of the Dickerson Recreation Center

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Daytona Beach wants to invite residents to join them for the grand reopening of the Dickerson Recreation Center on Saturday.

The reopening celebrates the completion of a three-year project that improved the amenities and functionality of the John H. Dickerson Center, James Huger Park, and Campbell Aquatic Center, creating the Dickerson Recreation Complex.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

City leaders said the improvements are part of the city’s vision to create a holistic destination that connected the Dickerson Center to Campbell Aquatic Center as well as to the surrounding neighborhood.

According to a news release, “The new connectivity offers a cohesive, welcoming space with easy access to and from the community center and pool, creating one unified destination and safe environment for youth and adults to travel between the two facilities.”

Dickerson Recreation Complex Renderings

Read: Hot dog! Another Portillo’s is coming to Central Florida

Improvements include new playground equipment, an outdoor basketball court, a new gym floor, updated parking, landscaping as well as improvements to the exterior and interior of the 75-year-old facility.

The festivities will take place Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon in the heart of Midtown at 308 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where they can tour the facility and enjoy free swimming, games, music, and refreshments.

Dickerson Recreation Complex Renderings

Read: Parramore Youth Center receives $1M donation for new home

Pay it 4ward, a Daytona Beach nonprofit will be giving away 2,500 backpacks to school-age children during the event.

The project to revamp the complex received nearly $1 million in grants from the Daytona Beach Racing and Recreational Facilities District.

Read: ‘Free First Mondays’ returns to Leu Gardens in August

Dickerson Recreation Complex Renderings

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group