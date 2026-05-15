Joint training prepares Flagler County’s first responders for hurricane season

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Flagler County Fire Rescue are conducting joint Swiftwater and Flood Rescue training, with three three-day classes held during May and June.

This initiative prepares first responders in Flagler County for the upcoming hurricane season and potential water-rescue emergencies.

The training was developed in response to flooding impacts from recent hurricane seasons.

The course is taught by Flagler County Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Instructors.

Flagler County Fire Rescue has purchased equipment to support flood-rescue operations. This includes four Jon boats, swiftwater personal flotation devices, chest waders, and additional flood-response gear.

Approximately 45 personnel are expected to be trained by the completion of the three-class series.

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