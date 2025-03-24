The Jonas Brothers ‘Living The Dream Tour’ includes a stop at Orlando’s Kia Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — All of Central Florida is getting the chance to live the dream and help the Jonas Brothers celebrate 20 years of music this October 26th at Orlando’s Kia Center.

The 43-date tour kicks off on Sunday, August 10, and will include a stop at Orlando’s Kia Center on Sunday, October 26th. We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music,” said the Jonas Brothers.

The brothers continue, “Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet.”

Concertgoers will get an unforgettable experience each night that will take fans on a full, career-spanning journey—with dedicated sets from every chapter of Jonas.

Jonas Brothers 2023 Tour One Night Five Albums - San Antonio, Texas, October 5, 2023 The Jonas Brothers returned to San Antonio on the 2023 Tour One Night Five Albums run, hitting the Frost Bank Center with special guest Lawrence. The big show, big lights, and happy crowd filled the arena, as the Jonas Brothers played all the hits, and more from five of their hit albums! (Johnnie Walker)

Tickets start at $49.95 (prices subject to change). All tickets are reserved. Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand. Buy tickets at the Kia Center box office or Here.

