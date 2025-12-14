Jones falls to American Heritage in Class 4A title game

MIAMI, Fla. — Jones lost to American Heritage 33-28 in the Class 4A state title game at Pitbull Stadium in Miami on Saturday.

The Tigers have now lost to the Patriots in the state championship game in back-to-back seasons.

This game was tied 7-7 at halftime before American Heritage opened up a 26-7 lead after three quarters. Jones cut it to 26-21 and 33-28, but could get no closer.

Jones muffed a punt with under a minute to go and that was the difference.

