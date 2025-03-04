Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey are honored by Barbie for International Women’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Barbie illuminates the month of women’s History by honoring Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey as a global pair through the power of female friendship and the collective strength of women empowering women.

Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey share a strong bond that inspires and empowers each other’s success and the Barbie brand has chosen to honor that bond with one-of-a-kind Role Model dolls.

Barbie Honors Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey for International Women’s Day (Rafael Ortega/Barbie)

The dynamic duo began their 2025 seasons at the top of the year after successfully making history last summer at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, helping Team USA to its fourth women’s team gold medal.

Peers can be seen giving many interviews highlighting the pair’s friendship and how it helped them with their own personal journeys during the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Barbie celebrates Women’s History Monthy by honoring global pairs of role models and friends and this year’s lineup of legendary global duos includes:

o Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey (U.S.): Olympic gold medalists on the U.S. Gymnastics team, supporting each other on and off the mat.

o Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple (United Kingdom): British actresses who formed an iconic friendship both on and off screen.

o Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Ash Barty, AO (Australia): Former tennis world number ones and grand slam champions, who share a bond, representing First Nations Australians in the sport.

o Paola Antonini and Kelen Ferreira (Brazil): Paola and Kelen formed a meaningful partnership when Paola portrayed a character inspired by Kelen’s life-changing accident in a series. They support each other through their shared advocacy for body positivity and accessibility.

Barbie hopes to continue helping girls learn how to create and maintain long-lasting friendships.

