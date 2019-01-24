0 Judge decides whether Casey Anthony's parent's foreclosure trial should be delayed

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County judge will not delay the foreclosure trial for the parents of Casey Anthony, who was tried and found not guilty for killing her daughter, Caylee.

George and Cindy Anthony asked for the delay after George Anthony was seriously injured in a crash on I-4 in November. WFTV Channel 9 was first to report about the crash and the request for a delay.

In a recent episode of “The Dr. Oz Show,” George Anthony talked about some of his injuries, wearing a 14-pound halo to stabilize his spine. His lawyer said those injuries are so bad that he can't participate in the trial and asked for a delay.

TRENDING NOW:

“Mr. Anthony was involved in a horrific accident and the March 1 trail date would be way too early for him to sufficiently show up and prepare for trial,” said attorney Anthony Legendre.

However, the attorneys for the bank that wants to foreclose on the home feel the Dr. Oz interview proved the opposite.

Also read: Casey Anthony's father to Dr. Oz: I-4 crash 'was not a cry for help'

"He clearly is capable of testifying because he's on ‘Dr. Oz,’” the bank’s attorney said. “I have a videotape if you'd like to see it."

But the judge said he didn't need to see it because of new filings causing the date to be up in the air. The judge made it clear that the case should go to trial sooner rather than later.

The Anthonys are in foreclosure on their Hopespring Drive home made famous 10 years ago when their granddaughter Caylee disappeared.

The Anthony family was thrown into the national spotlight a decade ago when the Orlando couple’s granddaughter disappeared. The 3-year-old girl, who lived with her mother and grandparents, was last seen in June 2008. Cindy Anthony reported her missing a month later.

The couple’s daughter, Casey, was arrested on suspicion of child neglect, telling police that a babysitter took the child.

Also read: 'I sleep pretty good at night,' Casey Anthony says in first interview since acquittal

In December 2008, a utility worker found Caylee’s remains near Chickasaw Trail, not far from where the Anthonys live. Casey Anthony later said her daughter drowned on the day she disappeared.

Eventually, Casey Anthony was found not guilty.

George Anthony appeared on Dr. Oz earlier this month saying over the years the family has struggled to pay their bills. Dr. Oz offered to pay George Anthony’s medical bills. A GoFundMe set up by his wife has raised about $7,000.

Previous coverage: Casey Anthony's parents ask to postpone foreclosure trial after serious I-4 crash, court docs say

DISCOVER MORE ABOUT THE CASEY ANTHONY CASE:

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

© 2019 Cox Media Group.