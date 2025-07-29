Judge issues punishment to Ormond Beach officer caught on video slamming woman to ground

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A former Ormond Beach police officer, who was seen on video throwing a woman in custody to the ground, has learned his punishment.

Jacob Cannon pleaded no contest to felony battery on Friday.

Tuesday morning, a judge in Volusia County sentenced him to six months in jail and two years probation.

The state had asked that Cannon spend 19 months behind bars.

Last December, Cannon was caught on video slamming Shanna McRee to the ground during a DUI investigation.

