Jury convicts Sumter County man of sword attack during road rage incident

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Sumter County jury has found a man guilty after investigators accused him of using a sword during a road rage incident.

Deputies said Lawyel Sloan, 45, cut off two people in Center Hill in 2022 and forced their car into a ditch.

According to a report, Sloan then got aggressive and eventually lunged at them with a sword and damaged their car.

“Using a weapon in a manner that endangers lives and public safety will not be tolerated,” said Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. “The jurors rejected the defendant’s testimony, weighed the evidence, and ultimately held him accountable for his reckless behavior and actions.”

Investigators said Sloan was under the influence of alcohol during the attack.

He’s been found guilty of felony criminal mischief.

