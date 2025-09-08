Jury selection begins in trial of man accused of Trump assassination plot

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Jury selection begins Monday for the trial of Ryan Routh, who is accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Routh was arrested near President Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach last September by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

He is representing himself in the trial and could face life in prison if convicted.

Routh’s arrest occurred just weeks after a separate assassination attempt on President Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Channel 9 will continue to follow the trial and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

