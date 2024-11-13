K9 helps capture ‘fleeing felon’ in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. — Police in Cocoa said they captured a “fleeing felon” thanks to the help of a four-legged crime fighter.

Officers said Rude Williams was arrested Tuesday night after escaping law enforcement early in the day.

Police said they were called to a home on Jackson Street Tuesday morning when a woman called 911 to say a man had broken into her home.

When officers arrived, the man, later identified as Williams, had fled the area, according to a report.

Williams was later arrested thanks to the help of Cocoa Police K-9 Maverick, who convinced him to stop running from police.

Police said Williams was taken into custody and is facing charges of burglary, battery, resisting, and violation of probation in connection with 2023 charges involving grand theft auto, fleeing, and drug possession.

