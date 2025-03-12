KFC offshoot Saucy to open second Orlando restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A fresh quick-service concept is expanding its Orlando footprint.

Saucy, a spinoff of KFC, has a new 3,300-square-foot location in the works at 5974 Highclere St. off Boggy Creek Road south of Orlando International Airport, according to plans filed with Orange County.

The plans were submitted by engineer Carlos Perero of Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. on behalf of the landowner, Maitland-based developer Ralph Singleton.

