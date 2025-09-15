Kids with cancer become Brightline train conductors for a day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline and Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children organized a special event called “Conductor for a Day” for Central Florida children with pediatric cancer.

The event allowed these children to step away from their medical challenges and experience the excitement of working on a train.

Participants had the opportunity to learn about train operations and maintenance, providing a unique educational experience.

“It makes the kids feel special, it’s a good learning opportunity for them,” said Amy Higgins, a parent. “Probably something they wouldn’t have access to otherwise, with the amount of information that they will get.”

As part of the ‘Conductor for a Day’ experience, the children and their families were given a special-access tour.

They had the chance to sit in an engineer’s seat in the locomotive and explore how the trains are maintained.

